Colonel Don R. Bevis, 166th Airlift Wing commander had his fini-flight on Wednesday, July 20, 2016.



Col. Bevis will be relinquishing command on Saturday, August 6 to Colonel Rob Culcasi.



As commander, he was responsible for leading more than 1,200 people, overseeing base property and capital assets and controlling an annual budget exceeding $50 million.



Col. Bevis will be taking a new position as Director of Staff at Joint Force Headquarters, Delaware National Guard in New Castle, Del.



Colonel Bevis began his military career in 1986 as an enlisted member in the Arkansas Air National Guard and earned his commission in 1994.



He received his Bachelor degree in Business, Finance and Administration in 1993 and he received his Master of Strategic Studies degree in 2013 from the U.S. Army War College.



Col. Bevis is a command pilot and qualified maintenance officer, and has been a member of the National Guard for over 28 years.



Colonel Bevis’ background includes numerous operational, staff, and command positions to include mission support group commander, Deputy Director of the National Guard Bureau Office of Legislative Liaison, and commander of an aircraft generation squadron.



Prior assignments include vice commander of the 166th Airlift Wing, Air National Guard Senior Policy Advisor and Liaison to the Reserve Forces Policy Board, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Washington, D.C. His recommendations provided advice and counsel to the Secretary on strategies, policies, and practices designed to improve and enhance the capabilities, efficiency, and effectiveness of the seven Reserve Components.



Colonel Bevis enjoys spending time with his family. He is married and has two children.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 18:26 Story ID: 219167 Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 166AW CC Fini-flight, by Capt. Valerie Camarillo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.