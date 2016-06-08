New 166AW Commander

Colonel Don R. Bevis relinquished command of the 166th Airlift Wing to Colonel Robert E. Culcasi on August 6, 2016.



As commander Col. Culcasi will be responsible for leading more than 1,200 people, overseeing base property and assets and controlling an annual budget exceeding $50 million.



Colonel Culcasi began his military career and received his Bachelor degree in Science in Aeronautical Studies in 1989.



He is a command pilot with over 6,400 flight hours, including 269 combat hours, in addition to combat and humanitarian relief support.



Prior assignments include, Operations Group commander, 142nd Airlift Squadron commander, Director of Operations and numerous command positions.



He has over 11 years in the Delaware Air National Guard and over 26 years total service.



He has participated in Operations SOUTHERN WATCH, RESTORE HOPE, NOBLE EAGLE, IRAQI FREEDOM, and ENDURING FREEDOM. Col Culcasi is married with three children.

