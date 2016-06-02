The 166th Airlift Wing held another successful donation on Saturday, February 6, 2016 during the unit training assembly.



The Blood Bank of Delmarva set up a mobile donation center near the base dining facility. Nearly 60 airman saw phlebotomists and donated 55 units of blood.



“You exceeded our expectations and helped the blood supply on the Delmarva in a big way! Your blood drive will help 165 local patients get a fighting chance to live,” said Linda Popper of the Blood Bank of Delmarva.



Major reasons patients need blood are cancer, heart and blood vessel disease, disease of the gastrointestinal tract, and emergencies, such as car accidents and burns.



The bank needs about 250 donors a day to serve 18 area hospitals and blood drives like the one on base contribute a great deal to the blood supply.



Nine out of 10 Americans will need blood or a blood product at some time

in their lives. If you are interested in learning more about the Blood Bank of Delmarva you can got to their website at https:// www.delmarvablood.org/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2016 Date Posted: 12.31.2016 15:49 Story ID: 219161 Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Critical blood needs met, by SSgt Nathan Bright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.