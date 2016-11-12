Jordan, US Armies train for regional stabilization

Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Fernandez | Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army Soldiers from 3rd Company, 9th Prince Mohammed...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jonathan Fernandez | Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army Soldiers from 3rd Company, 9th Prince Mohammed Battalion, 2nd Al Hashemi Brigade, cheer after they were recognized as the top company during their training rotation Dec. 8. The joint training was used to build stability in the region, a strong interest of both the U.S. and Jordan. see less | View Image Page

Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan –Jordan Armed Forces – Arab Army Soldiers from 9th Battalion, 2nd Brigade and U.S. Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment celebrated the end of a 12-week training rotation designed to secure U.S. and Jordanian national interests in the region with an award presentation and gift exchange, Dec. 8, where 3rd Company, 9th Prince Mohammed Battalion, 2nd Al Hashemi Brigade was recognized as the top company during the rotation.

The unit leaders honored many of the members of the Jordanian and U.S. forces for their success. The Jordanian 3rd Company was presented the most outstanding unit throughout the training. The culmination event was a 36-hour mission readiness exercise where the units used their newly refined skills to secure their training borders, clear buildings, search and secure refugees, and conduct basic life-saving skills.

The 9th Battalion was split up among different checkpoints and their command post having to communicate using radio from their forward command post to the tactical operations center for battle effectiveness. Every mission was a training success for the soldiers.

“We are better battalions for having gone through the training together,” said Lt. Col. Richard Collage, the commander of 1-110th. “This [MRX] really exercised our companies and platoons for their future missions.”

The culminating exercise allowed the soldiers to test their skills in different ways, from reacting to attacks to evacuating casualties.

Training with coalition partners is a priority for both armies, according to Jordanian Army Capt. Khaled Alzboun.

“We do things our way and it works,” he said.” But, working with our partners shows us different ways to do things and we will continue to partner with the U.S.”