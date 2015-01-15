Employer Appreciation Day in April, nominate bosses now

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Now is the time for reservists to nominate their employers to attend the 403rd Wing Employer Appreciation Day April 11.



The event, cosponsored by the Mississippi Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, is designed to give employers a taste of what it's like to be a Citizen Airman.



403rd Wing Commander Col. Frank L. Amodeo encourages wing members to nominate their employers for this educational event.



"Our nation calls upon our reservists to spend more time away from the workplace to train and meet a demanding operations tempo in support of world-wide commitments," said the wing commander. "We cannot accomplish the mission without the support of employers. Employer Appreciation Day is a great opportunity for reservists to bring their employers to the base and show their bosses what they do together to support our country."



Employers will get the opportunity to tour the wing and a C-130 and learn about ESGR, whose goal is to gain and maintain employer support. This organization also promotes understanding between reservists and employers by educating them on the laws and assisting with the resolution of conflicts from an employee's military commitment.



The deadline to nominate employers is Feb. 25. To nominate an employer,contact the 403rd Wing Public Affairs Office for a nomination form by emailing 403WG.PA2@us.af.mil or calling 302-377-5275.

