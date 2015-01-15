Recognize supportive employers through ESGR awards

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Employer Appreciation Day April 11 isn't the only way reservists can recognize their supportive employers.



Through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve there are several awards for which reservists can nominate their employers. These awards recognize civilian bosses for supportive employment policies and practices of Reserve and National Guard members.



ESGR is a Department of Defense organization established to recognize outstanding employer support, increase awareness of the law, and resolve conflicts between reservists and employers through mediation, according to the ESGR Web site.



The Reserve and National Guard forces comprise approximately 48 percent of the nation's total available military manpower. These volunteers can spend much more time away from the workplace defending the nation.



"Employers play a significant role in our nation's defense because without their support our reservists and guardsmen can't accomplish the mission, said Charles Carrigan, Mississippi ESGR , Bosslift coordinator. "Their support enhances retention rates, which strengthens national security. That's why it's so important to recognize those employers who do an outstanding job of supporting our Reserve forces."



Employer awards include:



Patriot and Spouse Patriot Awards are the first in a series of ESGR awards. ESGR awards this certificate and a Patriot lapel pin on behalf of the DoD to all employers nominated by a National Guard and Reserve member. Spouses of a Guard or Reserve member may also nominate individual supervisors or bosses for support provided directly to the nominating service member or his family.



Above and Beyond Award is presented by ESGR State Committees to recognize employers at the state and local level who have gone above the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) by providing Guard and Reserve employees benefits such as differential or full pay to offset lost wages and extended health and other benefits.



Pro Patria Award is presented to those employers who demonstrate exceptional support for national defense by adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve.



Seven Seals Award recognizes significant individual or organizational achievements or initiatives that support and promote the ESGR mission. This award is presented at the discretion of the State Chair or by ESGR Senior leadership.



Extraordinary Employer Support Award recognizes continued employer support of the National Guard and Reserve Service. Only employers who have previously received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award or the Pro-Patria Award and have demonstrated sustained support for three years after receiving one of those awards are eligible for consideration for this recognition.



Employer Support Freedom Awards. The Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award is the U.S. Government's highest recognition given to employers for their support of Guard and Reserve service. For more information, visit www.FreedomAward.mil.



Reservists can nominate employers for an award by visiting http://www.esgr.mil/Employer-Awards/ESGR-Awards-Programs.aspx



More information about ESGR outreach programs and volunteer opportunities is available by calling Mr. Charles Carrigan with the Mississippi ESGR Committee at (228)-214-6018.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2015 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 15:22 Story ID: 219131 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recognize supportive employers through ESGR awards, by Maj. Marnee Losurdo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.