Keesler AFB simulator down for upgrades

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 02.09.2015 Courtesy Story 403rd Wing

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The C-130J aircraft simulator at Keesler Air Force Base will be down for repairs for five months beginning Feb. 9.



The simulator, used by C-130J aviators throughout all over the U.S. and assignments overseas, will be going through a series of visual system and computer system upgrades needed to enhance the aircrew experience.



"This new system will be much easier to maintain," said Chris Marcelli, the site director for the C-130J simulator. "This system will be clearer, sharper and brighter and more realistic than the system that we currently have, which was installed in 2003."



The upgrades will occur in two phases. The first phase of upgrades will focus on improving the visual system and screens in the cockpit. According Randy Bynon, loadmaster instructor, the visual repairs will give the aircrew a more realistic appearance with more detail.



The second phase of improvements will replace the computer system that runs different scenarios.



The current simulator system was installed in 2003. According to the contracted company, the Delaware Resource Group, technology has come a long way since then.



"Every time we get an upgrade, it gets us closer and closer to the real thing," said Marcelli.



Due to the simulator's large volume of training, it is required to operate nonstop every day of the week, nearly 365 days a year. The plan for this upgrade had to be scheduled and planned out well in advance. The repairs have been expected and scheduled since 2012, according to Marcelli.



"Over time, computer systems become obsolete ... your options are to either have someone continually come in and reengineer the system and put in a fix for obsolete programs or replace it," said Marcelli.



During the simulator downtime, aircrew will train at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.



The training cadre at the Keesler, which consists of six instructors and two maintenance technicians, will relocate to Dyess during the five-months repairs are being made to the simulator here. They will assist the Dyess Air Force Base J-model maintances and aircrew training systems office with the increased training load at their facility.



According to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, the impact will not be very significant.



"We will not have to cancel trainings. We have planned for this and scheduled some of our guys to go train at Dyess," said Maj. Sean Cross, chief of training for the 53rd WRS.