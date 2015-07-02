403rd Wing members receive annual awards

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing announced the annual award winners at the commander's call at the Welch Theater on 7 Feb.



The Airman of the Year is Senior Airman Anthony E. Gaston, an air transportation specialist with the 41st Aerial Port Squadron. During an inspection Gaston led a team to a flawless execution of uploading 70 passengers and baggage. Gaston is noted for assisting with 815th Airlift Squadron training missions by rigging the 26 foot parachutes, heavy drop platforms and Container Delivery System platforms, and by uploading and recovering the heavy drops and CDS platforms. He shows his sense of service before self by planning, directing and participating with the 403rd Wing's Human Resource and Development Council 's numerous events.



Tech. Sgt. Crystal A. Jones, a Family Readiness Technician with the 403rd Force Support Squadron, is the Non-commissioned officer of the Year. Jones acted as the Air Force Reserve Command liaison resolving personnel issues for 6,000 Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard students, which saved $156,000. She has managed and coordinated food service operations, operated fixed and portable facilities and equipment, and has compiled critical data with in lodging. Jones displays service before self by volunteering with as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and by assisting veterans during the final World War II Honor flight to Washington D.C.



The Senior Non-commissioned officer of the Year is Senior Master Sgt. Brett Blanchard, the Education and Training Chief with the 403rd Force Support Squadron. Blanchard motivated 403rd Wing members to follow educational goals and approved more than $131,000 dollars in tuition assistance fund requests. He was influential in getting 83 Community College of the Air Force for 2014. He personified service before self by aiding several donation drives to the Homes of Grace and by donating money, cooking skills, transportation, and food to the Korean First Baptist.



Captain Joseph C. Wilson, the Operations Officer with the 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron is the Company Grade Officer of the Year. Wilson was hand selected as the Afghan National Security Forces ammunition advisor ensuring 100 percent accountability for 40 munitions and 300 million rounds of ammunition. He provided input for the squadron's $1.3 million budget for the allocation of monies. Wilson volunteered more than 80 hours as assistant Scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America, displaying his sense of service before self.



First Sergeant of the Year is earned by Senior Master Sgt. M. Michelle Santiago, a First Sergeant with the 403rd Maintenance Squadron. Santiago effectively managed the training requirement of 115 assigned personnel and increased the ancillary training to current by 15 percent. She also initiated a 100 percent review of the family care program, garnering a 15 percent increase in Airman and family readiness. Santiago promotes service before self with her coordination and execution of the 403rd Wing Senior Non-commissioned Officer Induction Ceremony, the 25 year retirement ceremony of Chief Master Sgt. Sheila Richard and events for the 403rd Wing and 81St Training Wing spouses group.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2015 Date Posted: 12.30.2016 15:22 Story ID: 219122 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Wing members receive annual awards, by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.