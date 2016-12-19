Missouri National Guard celebrates eighth annual Birthday Ball

Maj. Gen. Steve Danner, the adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, and his wife, Katie, hosted the event, which included presentation from the Executive Director of the Missouri National Guard Association, Dr. Joel Denney.



In his opening remarks, Danner thanked everyone for their hard work and conveyed his pride in the members of the National Guard.



“The Missouri National Guard continued growing this past year because we have great people focused on building readiness and taking care of Guardsmen,” said Danner. “The Guard generated more than one billion dollars in economic activity for the state. Our Air Guard’s strength improved to 100 percent and the Army Guard’s strength ended at close to 107 percent, ranking Missouri as one of the top four states in the nation.”



The ballroom was filled with laughter, clinking glasses and eager conversation between old friends and new. Military guests wearing their service mess dress made their way from one corner of the room to the other greeting old colleagues and trading stories of their past year.



Sgt. Shawn Garner, with the 3175th Military Police Company, who has attended veteran balls in the St. Louis area, sees a greater benefit of coming together at events like this.



“We have a lot of veteran suicides throughout the nation and I think it helps to reconnect with old friends and new friends to help everyone to get through what they might be dealing with,” said Garner. “It’s good to come together and be able to, in a way, take off the outer shell and be with friends and fellowship.”



That fellowship is the first thing Air Force Capt. Amy Cottrell noticed about this year’s ball. This year was the first time Cottrell, a medical administration officer with the 131st Bomb Wing, has attended the birthday ball.



“To see the camaraderie and to be able to join with different units, the Army, and the state of Missouri as a whole,” is what attracted Cottrell to experience the event that comes once a year.



Garner, the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for the 3175th, encourages younger Soldiers and Airmen to take advantage of the opportunity to network at events like the ball.

“The leadership notices the initiative to want to improve yourself and meet new people,” said Garner.



There aren’t many opportunities during the year to see how our Missouri National Guard leadership has progressed and melded into the rest of the state and joint efforts, Cottrell said.



“These are the leaders that I’ve looked up to who have set a strong example for us,” Cottrell said.



The 135th Army Band’s musical performance team, “Fire for Effect,” provided entertainment for the evening.

