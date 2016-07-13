Airmen earns silver medal in World Open bench press competition

Brady Stewart, 375th Comptroller Squadron Financial Analyst, recently bench pressed a total of 738.5 pounds during The World Open Bench Press Championships in Denmark.

This outstanding performance earned him the silver medal at the event while simultaneously breaking the American bench press record for the fifth consecutive year.

“It’s hard to believe that I’ve accomplished something so monumental five times in a row,” said Stewart. “Breaking the record is great, but a world championship would be better. I’m focused on it. Time will tell, and God willing, I’ll be a world champion.”

At only 13 years-old, Stewart obtained a pass to the McKendree College weight room in Lebanon and started lifting.

“I’d walk a few blocks to the weight room in anticipation, worried that I’d look like a little kid, and that I’d get picked on,” said Stewart.

“That never happened. In fact, some of the students took notice of me and thought I was in college.

“When they heard my age they were very surprised. They would see me in there nearly every day, working out harder than most. I earned their respect and the respect of some of the coaches.”

Stewart continued on to attend college at McKendree and became their first collegiate powerlifter.

In the sport of powerlifting, when the athlete turns 24, they are moved up to the Open division, which encompasses all ages.

After 13 years of dedication and training, Stewart won his first Open National Championship in 2013 with a winning bench press of 307.5 kg / 677.9 pounds in the 264 pound weight class.

Two weeks later, Stewart was diagnosed with a posterior shoulder labrum tear. The tear required surgery and a seven month recovery.

Stewart did not let the injury stop him and he remained motivated to compete. In 2015, after fully recovering, he went on to break the American bench press record.

Stewart’s motivation and dedication did not go unnoticed.

“There is no way to quantify his drive, determination, and absolute belief that he can defy gravity,” said Dana Rosenzweig, a member of the Belleville Weightlifting Club.

“I have trained with Olympians and none have trained harder, nor have been more committed than Brady.”

Along with his ability to self-motivate, Stewart also has a strong support system.

“I get a lot of support from friends, family, co-workers, and my church,” said Stewart. “My wife is very patient and accommodating with my training.

“She is very proud of me, but doesn’t make a big deal out of anything. I actually prefer it that way. It keeps me humble and grounded.

Stewart continued, “My 1-year-old daughter, Ruby, has seen me lift and attempts to imitate me lifting the little dumbbells in my home gym.

“My mom is always worried that I’ll get hurt, so it’s hard for her to be encouraging, but I know she wants me to do well. My father is probably my biggest fan.

“He always asks about training. He knows it’s important to me and jokes that if I can’t get the job done, then he’ll put his gear on and do it for me,” Stewart said.

Even with a strong family support system, Stewart uses his faith as his ultimate motivator.

Stewart said, “I rely on God for my strength.

“I know it comes from Him and not my own doing.

“He’s created a curious spirit in me to see how far I can take this. He’s blessed me countless times, thankless times, so I owe Him my life and my spirit is His.”

As for his future, he would like to break the world record and bench 800 pounds in the 264 pound weight class.

“To become a world class athlete and American record holder, dedication and motivation must be part of a lifter’s DNA, and Brady’s life and training embodies this completely,” said Rosenzweig.

“He has worked hard and is extremely deserving of his recent success.”

