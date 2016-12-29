(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ribbon cutting on a new training site in northwest Missouri

    Photo By Senior Airman Patrick Evenson | U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Stephen Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard,

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, Army Maj. Gen. Stephen L. Danner, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the event.

    The land will be used as a training site similar to Camp Clark in Nevada, Mo.
    The paper work was signed during the ceremony by the Buchanan County Commissioners.

    "We need a training site in northwest Missouri," said Danner who also said about 2,000 troops are located in northwest Missouri.

    "The Guard is a community based organization and we ought to be able to train in our communities," said Danner.

