Ribbon cutting on a new training site in northwest Missouri

The adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, Army Maj. Gen. Stephen L. Danner, attended a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the event.
The land will be used as a training site similar to Camp Clark in Nevada, Mo.
The paper work was signed during the ceremony by the Buchanan County Commissioners.
"We need a training site in northwest Missouri," said Danner who also said about 2,000 troops are located in northwest Missouri.
"The Guard is a community based organization and we ought to be able to train in our communities," said Danner.
