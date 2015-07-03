403rd Wing inducts NCOs

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing held an induction ceremony for senior noncommissioned officers and noncommissioned officers here Mar. 7 at the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility auditorium.



Eighteen staff sergeants and 13 master sergeants were inducted into their new ranks during the ceremony.



"In this Air Force, becoming a non-commissioned officer is a big deal," said Col. Frank L. Amodeo, 403rd Wing commander. "Our NCOs lead and develop subordinates for mission accomplishment."



Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Barnby, 403rd Wing Command Chief, said that the ceremony upholds a time-honored tradition.



There are three main components to an induction ceremony: posting of the colors; the charge and oath; and the candle-lighting ceremony.



Both NCOs and Senior NCOs were issued their charges and the oath, which is a military rite of passage.



According to the NCO charge statement, which was read during the induction ceremony, NCOs are the front-line supervisors and they are entrusted with presenting an image of competence, integrity, and pride. NCOs are required to place the Airmen's need above their own, be fair and impartial, communicate and lead by example.



For Senior NCOs, the induction ceremony is an important milestone in an Airman's career. Read during the induction ceremony, the Senior NCOs creed stated that master sergeants transition from being a technical expert to leaders and mentors.



These Senior NCOs must promote the highest standards of conduct, appearance and performance.



"Now that I'm a Senior NCO, I feel obligated to make the ones that help mold me proud of the work they put into me," said Master Sgt. Deblair Tate, equal opportunity specialist at the 403rd Wing. "I have big shoes to fill."



"Our Senior NCOs lead and manage teams and translate commanders' intent into specific tasks and responsibilities," said Amodeo.



In the third component, a candle-lighting ceremony was conducted. Each candle represented one of the nine enlisted ranks of the Air Force. Wing members of each rank were called upon to light their respective candles while the responsibilities specific to that rank were read aloud.



These ceremonies are also important for younger airmen in attendance to serve as a motivator, said Senior Master Sgt. Mark Thompson, the 403rd Wing inspection team manager. It also gives them a better understanding of what the responsibilities are of at these different levels, he said.



For airmen to see these members publicly accept the role of their new positions brings a lot of responsibility and accountability, said Barnby.



"The fact that I have people looking up to me makes me even more inclined to stay on my A game and be there to guide them the way I was guided," said Tate.



"In today's operational and fiscal environments, our NCO and Senior NCO professionals are critical to the defense of our great nation," said Amodeo.

