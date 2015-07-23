403rd security forces reservists return home

Courtesy Photo | Tech Sgt. Erica Dockery, a Security Forces Squadron member who redeployed from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech Sgt. Erica Dockery, a Security Forces Squadron member who redeployed from the Central Command Area of Operations July 22, speaks to WXXV reporter, Kristen Durand about being separated from her family for six months after landing at the Gulfport, Miss. Airport. see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES 07.23.2015

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MISS. -- Eleven reservists with the 403rd Security Forces Squadron were greeted with cheers and tears of friends and family upon their return to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport after finishing a six-month deployment supporting the 405th Air Expeditionary Group in Southwest Asia July 22.



The reservists were some of the first 403rd Wing members to return out of nearly 150 who began deploying in January.



"We are happy to bring everyone home safe," said Senior Master Sgt. Lucas Applewhite, the 403rd SFS operations superintendent. "I know these guys are glad to be back with their families."



Family members awaiting the return of their loved ones began filling the terminal at the airport shortly before the Airmen landed.



Tech. Sgt. Erica Dockert pushed her way through the crowd and ran to embrace her husband and two daughters.



"I am just so happy to have the family complete again," said Joshua Dockert. "We are so proud of her and we can't wait to have our family whole again."



While the Dockert family was separated, Joshua and his wife said it was a difficult situation but being able to keep in touch made it easier.



"We had lots of phone calls, lots of mail and lots of pictures. It was the only way to feel like we were staying in touch," said Dockert.



According to the Dockerts, they plan to reacquaint themselves to one another by hanging out at the beach and in the hotel.



"It's amazing being back. It is the best feeling ever," said Erica as she hugged her two girls with signs saying welcome home mommy.



The 403rd Wing plans to continue to have the reunion ceremonies for the remaining deployed 403rd reservists who will continue to return home over the next two months.