403rd Wing inducts new NCOs, senior NCOs

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 403rd Wing inducted a new set of noncommissioned officers and seniors NCOs during an induction ceremony here Aug. 1 at the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility.



Fifteen new staff sergeants and four new master sergeants were inducted during the ceremony.



This is the third such ceremony held since the wing began conducting the time-honored tradition Aug. 2, 2014, almost one year ago to the day, said Master Sgt. Tara Cranford, 403rd Logistics Readiness Squadron supply specialist who helped organize the ceremony along with other members of the 403rd Wing Top Three organization. The wing plans to hold two induction ceremonies each year.



Chief Master Sgt. David Staton, 2nd Air Force command chief master sergeant here, served as the guest speaker for the induction ceremony. He noted the importance of recognizing the responsibilities inherent with the transition to NCO and senior NCO ranks, as stated in the NCO and senior NCO charges.



The NCO charge relates how NCOs are now considered front-line supervisors entrusted with presenting the image of competence, integrity and pride, and responsible for placing their Airmen's needs above their own and leading by example.



The senior NCOs charge highlights the transition from sergeants being technical experts in their fields to leaders and mentors responsible for promoting the highest standards of conduct, appearance and performance.



"It is important that you understand what those responsibilities are... both for the staff sergeants and master sergeants, and it's important that you live by them," said Staton, addressing the new inductees.



During the ceremony, the NCO and senior NCO inductees recited their respective charges and received certificates from 403rd Wing commander Col. Frank L. Amodeo, recognizing their induction into the NCO and senior NCO positions.



The ceremony concluded with a candle-lighting tradition performed by members of each of the enlisted ranks. Each candle represented one of the nine enlisted ranks of the United States Air Force.



Staff Sgt. Emily Pritchett, 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron aerospace medical technician and one of the new NCO inductees, commented on the significance behind these ceremonies.



"These ceremonies are important because they uphold a military tradition that [the Air Force has] practiced for years, and I think they mean a lot to the NCOs [and senior NCOs transitioning] into the next tier of leadership and into a new role," said Pritchett. "So it's important that we have these events so that we can, one, remember why we're here and what we're doing, and two, promote esprit de corps with our fellow Airmen."

