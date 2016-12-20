Food for the Soul: The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) Volunteer in Singapore

PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE, Republic of Singapore — The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP- 10) took part in a community relations (COMREL) project while on detachment in Singapore from Dec. 14-21.



Thirteen Sailors from the Red Lancer Detachment visited the Willing Hearts Soup Kitchen in the Kembangan Precinct of Eastern Singapore 20 Dec. to provide assistance during the holiday season. The visit was an opportunity for the Sailors to give back to the people of Singapore and further strengthen relationships with one of the United States’ premier partners in the Asia-Pacific region.



The Willing Hearts Food Kitchen is a non-affiliated charity that is run by volunteers. The volunteers prepare, cook, and distribute more than 5,000 meals 365 days a year, to more than 40 locations across the country. Its beneficiaries include the elderly, disabled, and poverty stricken. The greater organization also provides medical care, legal aid and tuition assistance to the people it serves.

The Red Lancers who volunteered provided assistance by performing a number of tasks including restocking store rooms, preparing food, and cleaning kitchen spaces.



“It was a great opportunity to work hand in hand with people from many cultures and backgrounds to improve the quality of life for the community,” said Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Elias Tavarez.

Chief Petty Officer Raymond Schwegman, a Mobile Tactical Operations Center Nine (MTOC-9) Watch Officer assigned to VP-10 for the detachment said "As we visit many countries around the world we have the opportunity to help where we can and not just for defense, but also to help people in their day-to-day lives. This outreach today supported that endeavor.”



By volunteering to help feed those less fortunate, the Sailors of VP-10 expanded their mission in the region to include charitable efforts. Opportunities such as these increase VP-10’s presence in the local communities, which in turn strengthen our relationship with host nations.



VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, and providing Maritime Domain Awareness to supported units throughout the Pacific theater.

