Registration Now Open for the 2017 Naval Future Force S&T Expo

Photo By John Williams | Oceanographer and explorer Dr. Robert Ballard addresses attendees during the Naval...... read more read more Photo By John Williams | Oceanographer and explorer Dr. Robert Ballard addresses attendees during the Naval Future Force Science and Technology (S&T) EXPO. The expo provides broad access to Office of Naval Research (ONR) research, people and opportunities, raises awareness of the Naval S&T Strategy and helps participants explore new ideas while also learning how to work with ONR. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released) see less | View Image Page

ARLINGTON, Va.—Interested in seeing the future of Navy and Marine Corps technology? Want to discuss research opportunities with some of the brightest minds in the military, federal government, industry and academia? Registration is now open for those wishing to attend the Office of Naval Research’s (ONR) biennial 2017 Naval Future Force Science and Technology (S&T) Expo.



Scheduled for Jul. 20-21, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., the Expo is the premier S&T event for the Navy and Marine Corps and is held every two years.



The upcoming Expo will feature remarks by the new Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. David J. Hahn. Attendees will have access to senior Navy and Marine Corps leadership and program officers to learn how to do business with ONR. The Expo also provides a forum for high-level speakers from across the Department of Defense and federal government to convey crucial information, opportunities and important announcements.



As in previous years, there will be one-on-one appointments with program officers, breakout and poster sessions, tech talks, live demos, exhibits and seminars designed to help participants learn about the Naval Research Enterprise and how to support it.



The Expo is co-sponsored by the American Society of Naval Engineers—the leading society for engineers, scientists and other professionals who design, develop, test and maintain naval and maritime ships, submarines and aircraft, and their associated systems and subsystems.



For further information and to register for the Expo, please visit: http://www.navalengineers.org/Symposia/2017-Naval-Future-Force-Science-and-Technology-Expo.



***



What: The Naval Future Force S&T Expo is the Navy’s premier event to share information, discuss research opportunities, and build science and technology partnerships between the Navy and Marine Corps, industry and academia. Held every two years, the event draws thousands of attendees from around the world.



When: Jul. 20-21, 2017



Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington, D.C., 20001



To register: Visit http://www.navalengineers.org/Symposia/2017-Naval-Future-Force-Science-and-Technology-Expo.