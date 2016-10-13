Security Forces executes active shooter exercise

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley | NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del.- Staff Sgt. Rahim Banks, force protection...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley | NEW CASTLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Del.- Staff Sgt. Rahim Banks, force protection mission assurance, 166th Security Forces Squadron, left, maintains control of a suspect played by Master Sgt. Richard Diegel, 166th Airlift Wing, right, while Tech Sgt. William Foster, weapons instructor, 166th Security Forces Squadron, center, stands as his overwatch during a simulated event. An active shooter exercise was held at the Delaware Air National Guard Base on Oct. 13, 2016. Simulated events involving mulitple suspects and locations ensued to test the response of members of the 166th Airlift Wing. The 166th Security Forces Squadron participated as the leading unit of the exercise; as members of the organization planned and executed various scenarios to ensure the safety of base personnel. All M4 and M9 weapons utilized were made of rubber, response of outside forces was simulated. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Gwendolyn Blakley/Released). see less | View Image Page

An active shooter exercise was conducted by the Delaware Air National Guard on October 13, 2016.



The goal of the exercise was to test the capabilities of the 166th Airlift Wing in the event of an active shooter on base. Response of the 166th Security Forces Squadron was a key focus of the exercise.



The entire exercise took place internally. All response of outside forces such as law enforcement was simulated. Elevation in security posture such as the usage of barriers, increased mobile patrol activity, usage of public address systems, and establishment of perimeter control was accomplished and preceded by the words “Exercise, Exercise, Exercise.”



Security Forces members and exercise actors utilized unreal, rubber M-4 rifles and M-9 pistols, that were blue in color. Two simulated events took place simultaneously which involved active shooters located at multiple locations on base.



In addition, security force units and wing organizations accomplished protocol to inform base personnel of events taking place. The 166th Airlift Wing Inspection Team including inspectors from multiple

units observed the reaction of base personnel to the threat. Wearing brightly colored safety vests, inspectors reviewed the progression of the exercise from start to finish.



Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Krams, inspector general, 166th Airlift Wing commented, “The rapid response of base personnel and security forces members was impressive. We were able to conclude the exercise more quickly than anticipated as a result of the swift response of all participants.”



“They did a great job pushing the adversaries away from the building, being tactical, and cornering the suspects,” said Master Sgt. Daniel Koenigsmann, wing inspection team, 166th Airlift Wing.



In addition, 166th Security Forces Squadron leadership provided feedback on the response of members.



“One thing that I liked about their response is that everyone took charge, regardless of rank, from the Senior Airmen to the higher ranking responders. In this situation nothing is strictly textbook. They did a great job of taking charge,” said Master Sgt. Timothy Luko, chief of information protection, 166th Security Forces Squadron.



When security forces members were asked how this exercise tested their capabilities they described the serious nature of an active shooter threat.



“It is important that our response is executed quickly and efficiently,” said Master Sgt. William McKaskle, training manager, 166th Security Forces Squadron.



“We applied our textbook tactics in taking the suspect into custody,” said Staff Sgt. Rahim Banks, force protection mission assurance, 166th Security Forces Squadron.



1st Lt. Joel Steinbrunner, anti-terrorism officer, 166th Security Forces Squadron, stated, “This is one of the most likely events that the Delaware Air National Guard could face. We take this threat, and our

response of forces very seriously.”