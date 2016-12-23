USS Buffalo returns from deployment in time for Christmas

By Petty Officer 2nd Class Shaun Griffin, Submarine Force Pacific Public Affairs



JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (NNS) — Friends and families of the crew from USS Buffalo (SSN 715) gathered at the submarine piers to welcome back the Los Angeles-class submarine as she returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after completing a seven-month deployment to the Western Pacific region, Friday.



"Every Sailor on Buffalo worked hard to make this deployment a success," said Cmdr. Micah Maxwell, a native of Hanford, California, and Buffalo’s commanding officer. “I am especially proud of my Sailors who qualified new watch stations and of the new submariners who earned their dolphins while we were away from home; they will continue on in a long tradition of excellence.”



While deployed, Buffalo visited Singapore and participated in cooperative exercises with the Indonesian and Republic of Singapore navies. They also qualified 25 crew members in submarines and advanced 38 Sailors in pay grade.



“Watching the senior crew members interact, train, and oversee the growth of our junior Sailors was remarkable,” said Master Chief Petty Officer Dave Pojar, Buffalo’s Chief of the Boat. “In the submarine business we focus on training our reliefs; when a senior crew member leaves, his place must be quickly taken by the next motivated Sailor. I trust the next generation of submariners will be ready to answer the call when that day comes.”



This deployment was Buffalo’s last and concludes 33 years of service.



“The last crew of Buffalo, through their selfless actions, honored those who have served aboard this ship and contributed to the indelible legacy of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Force,” said Maxwell.



Buffalo is the third United States Ship to bear the proud name of Buffalo. She is the 25th nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine of the Los Angeles-class design.



For more news from the Pacific Submarine Force, visit www.csp.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 19:37 Story ID: 218669 Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 1,120 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Buffalo returns from deployment in time for Christmas, by PO2 Shaun Griffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.