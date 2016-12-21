Unmanned aerial systems aren’t just toys

With the increased popularity of unmanned aerial systems and the influx of such gifts at Christmas, it is important for those operating drones to understand the applicable rules.

Unmanned aerial systems, called unmanned aircraft systems by the Federal Aviation Administration, are defined as aircraft operated without the possibility of direct human intervention from within or on the aircraft.

These systems range in size, price and ability from a simple $50 toy to an elaborate $2,000 device with a camera and built-in GPS, to name a few advanced features.

According to the NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service, sales grew by more than 200 percent since 2015. It is important consumers understand how and where to use these systems correctly, especially near airfields.

Here on Laughlin Air Force Base, use of all UAS, regardless of size, is prohibited unless flown with the Del Rio Fliers Club. Furthermore, if a drone is larger than 8.8 ounces, or 0.55 pounds, the drone must be FAA registered. As a general rule of thumb, if the UAS cannot fit in your hand, it probably needs to be registered.

“These systems are a threat to the safety of flight,” said Lt. Col. Brian Burke, 47th Flying Training Wing chief of safety. “Even a small UAS that only weighs half a pound can cause significant damage to an aircraft.”

Failure to comply with relevant guidance can result in punishment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice for military members and is a violation of federal law regardless of military status.

At a minimum, security forces will confiscate noncompliant drones. In the worst case, the FBI could be called in to address the violation.

To register your UAS and for a complete list of rules, visit: www.faa.gov/uas/getting_started

To fly with the club, contact pinch0052@hotmail.com.

