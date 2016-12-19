Team XL teams up to ensure Christmas

During tough economic times, 100 Laughlin members helped ensure nearly 1,000 Del Rio children received toys through Niños Navideños, a charity, Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Del Rio Civic Center.

Niños Navideños began in 2004 giving toys to 300 children and peaked Saturday night giving toys to so many children the City of Del Rio had to provide a last-minute waiver for the facility to go past the Civic Center’s maximum capacity.

The Civic Center can comfortably hold 800 but cut off entry at 950 people, leaving 50 people out in the cold, literally.

Officials put their heads together and came up with a waiver, ensuring all children could have this shot at Christmas presents.

The 85th Flying Training Squadron’s booster club lead the Laughlin charge for the event, as people spent two weekends in front of a local super store collecting toys. Total, Niños Navideños received 1,300 toys and 80 bicycles. Although the 85th FTS coordinated efforts, volunteers from every group were involved in the event.

In addition, Laughlin members dropped 250 toys in base drop boxes helping ensure that some of Del Rio’s most impoverished received something for Christmas. One out of five of the 36,153 Del Rio residents live in poverty, according to www.census.gov.

“I was amazed by people’s generosity,” said Capt. Joshua Short, Laughlin liaison for the event. “Shoppers were very generous and Laughlin members were very generous with their time.”

Eighteen Laughlin members also were able to play Santa, handing the toys to the children as they went through the line.

One Niños Navideños organizer said Laughlin’s efforts are critical to this event: “Laughlin’s support has really enabled us to grow this event,” said Eva Escobar, an event organizer. “There are so many needy children, and Laughlin gives so much to make this event successful.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 15:13 Story ID: 218632 Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team XL teams up to ensure Christmas, by Joel Langton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.