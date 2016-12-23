(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kids spot Santa at Shaw

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney | Santa Claus reads “The Night Before Christmas” to Team Shaw children at Shaw Air...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2016

    Story by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Carolina Skies Club and Conference Center staff hosted a Breakfast with Santa event at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Dec. 17.

    Team Shaw families were invited to spend breakfast with Santa Claus in their pajamas.

    “It’s really easy for adults to start losing that Christmas spirit, but kids start fresh, everything’s new to them,” said Senior Airman Kristofer Kabalan, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman. “By letting them be able to experience this, we’re able to bring it back into our home and in our lives as adults as well.”

    The event featured a breakfast buffet which included pancakes, bacon, and hot chocolate.
    After guests had eaten, Santa arrived on a fire engine to read “The Night Before Christmas” and hand out presents to the children.

    “This is the third year we’ve done this,” said Beverly LeBlanc, Carolina Skies Club and Conference Center assistant manager. The event grew from around 30 people the first year to around 90 people the second year.

    This year the Breakfast with Santa event gave approximately 300 Team Shaw members the opportunity to meet a holiday icon in the comfort of their pajamas. For information on upcoming events at the Carolina Skies visit www.20thfss.com.

