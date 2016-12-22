RMO chief is Garrison leader recognized with Stalwart Award

Photo By Kristen Wong | WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD - Shari Madrid, manager of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s...... read more read more Photo By Kristen Wong | WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD - Shari Madrid, manager of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Resource Management Office, won the Installation Management Command’s 2014-2015 Stalwart Award for the Pacific Region and was honored at the award ceremony in San Antonio in November. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong) see less | View Image Page

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Shari Madrid’s job keeps her behind a desk for most of the day, scrolling through spreadsheets or at meetings where she attends briefings accompanied by PowerPoint slides.



It’s not work that would seem to elicit excitement, but the manager of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Resource Management Office never forgets the Soldiers she and her staff support, and this keeps her motivated to execute her role with a positive attitude.



“We’re not right there up front with the Soldiers,” she said. “We’re doing things behind the scenes, but I always tell my staff that our job is to allow the garrison to support the Soldiers’ mission.”



Madrid, who has had her job since 2007, won the Installation Management Command’s 2014-2015 Stalwart Award for the Pacific Region and was honored at the award ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, in November.



The Stalwart Award recognizes those IMCOM civilian employees whose outstanding work exceeds the call of duty.



Madrid is the fourth USAG-HI civilian employee to win the award in six years.



“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious award, but it’s rewarding enough to be able to support the Soldiers and families because they’re the ones who sacrifice so much so we can enjoy the freedom we have today,” she said. “In other words, I don’t need an award; the job is rewarding in itself.”



Col. Stephen Dawson, commander of USAG-HI, described Madrid as the

best of the best.



“She performs her mission flawlessly, year after year, as she oversees the responsible expenditure of an approximate $300 million budget,” he said. “She treats her team like a family and inspires excellence in everything she does.”



Still, it’s easy to get caught up in the paperwork of budgeting for base support, utilities and facility management while balancing tables of distribution and allowance. How does she stay focused on the bigger picture of supporting Soldiers when her job doesn’t require her to work with them directly?



She makes it a point to get out and get involved.



“I take my staff on excursions,” she said. “We go and visit the facilities that we manage, so we can actually see what it is we’re working for.”



Most recently, they took a trip to the Ku Tree Reservoir in January.



“(We were being told) they needed a contract to clear it to prevent flooding,” she said. “I wondered, ‘What is this dam?’ When we got there, we got to see the overgrowth and how it could cause a flooding hazard.”

In this way, Madrid gets to meet with the people affected by her budgets and her work remains about them, not just the numbers.