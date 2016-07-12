Light up your Holiday, not your Tree

Holidays are a time to spend with loved ones, hang up decorations and enjoy the cool weather, but this season also opens up the opportunity for many hazards.



Some of the hazards that occur during the holidays are Christmas tree fires and car accidents. The Joint Base Andrews safety office recommends to incorporate risk management by watering your Christmas tree and resting before traveling.



Base members can take steps to ensure their well-being by reaching out to resources such as the base safety office.



“The safety office’s goal is to prevent the loss of our Air Force assets and minimize hazardous mishaps,” said Staff Sgt. Duane Davis, 11th Wing occupational safety technician. “We are here to be a good source of information and educate our members so they are knowledgeable on risk management.”



One of the topics they advise people on is holiday decorations, like live Christmas trees, which can be a huge threat in a household if not cared for properly. According to the National Fire Prevention Agency, Christmas tree fires alone result is $13 million annually in property damage.



“We do advise people to water live Christmas trees daily and keep them moist,” Davis said. “This prevents the leaves from drying out.”



Along with tree care, inspect electrical decorations before use. Turn off and unplug decorations before leaving the house and going to sleep. The combination of dried brush and open flame can result in a holiday blaze.



Holiday travel can be just as dangerous as Christmas tree fires.



“One of the things the safety office noticed was car accidents due to sleepiness,” said Senior Airman Nicole Cruickshank, 11th Wing Staff unit safety representative. “People start driving for a while and don't realize how tired they really are. Just a little 15 minute nap before driving can help refresh a person’s mind.”



One thing both Cruickshank and Davis stressed is to have a plan. Winter weather can cause roads to be extra slick, so when traveling on roads during the holidays, be sure your vehicle is maintained.



The safety office also advises Air Force members to be prepared for more travelers on the road during the holidays and map your route in advance. A cell phone and charger should be kept by a person’s side at all times because you never know when you might need to call roadside assistance due to car troubles.



“It’s good that base members take precautions during the holidays because this is a time when people are already stressed due to juggling work and holiday plans,” Davis said. “It’s important they focus on those precautions so they can give them piece at mind. When you put safety as a low priority and forget about it, accidents happen.”



For more winter safety tips keep an eye on the JBA Facebook page or contact the base safety office at (240) 612-6380.

