Local UAS regulations

With the upcoming holiday season, some may be considering buying gifts for their loved ones. Whether the gift is a leading-edge piece of technology, a stocking stuffed full of knickknacks or even a brand new car, there are usually safety warnings attached.



As drones, or unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), become more commonplace, they are one gift that has guidelines that may not come included in the packaging.



According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a UAS is defined as “an unmanned aircraft and the equipment necessary for the safe and efficient operation of that aircraft.”



Drone guidelines for Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, come from the FAA as well as the Shaw AFB Plan 31-101 Integrated Defense Plan.



The FAA has set the following safety guidelines for recreational use of an UAS:



—Fly at or below 400 feet.

—Keep your UAS within sight.

—Never fly near aircraft, especially near airports.

—Never fly over groups of people.

—Never fly over stadiums or sports events.

—Never fly under the influence.

—Be aware of airspace requirements.



“The biggest concern with drones is if they were to get in the flight path of an aircraft and were ingested into the engine, they would do great damage and possibly cause that aircraft to crash,” said Master Sgt. Dustin Schales, 20th Operations Support Squadron tower chief controller.



Schales advised that UAS operators on Shaw should not fly near areas of aircraft operations or the ammunitions compound.



In addition to some of the rules listed by the FAA, more localized guidelines are defined in the Integrated Defense Plan:



—Have registration markings (required for all UASs .55-55 pounds).

—Remain clear of and do not interfere with manned aircraft operations.

—Do not intentionally fly over unprotected persons or moving vehicles, and remain away from individuals and government facilities.

—Do not fly in adverse weather conditions.

—Do not fly near or over sensitive infrastructure or property such as power stations, water treatment facilities or heavily traveled roadways.

—Do not conduct surveillance or photograph persons in areas where there is an expectation of privacy without the individual’s permission.

—Do not endanger persons or property on the ground.



“Have respect for the mission here at Shaw and the flying that goes on,” said Capt. Kyle Bruton, 20th Fighter Wing chief of flight safety. “Recognize that safety is the number one concern when conducting operations with the F-16s here and the same mindset should be taken to the safe conduct and operation of UASs.”



For more information about drones or to register a UAS visit faa.gov/uas. Prior to operating on base, contact the air traffic control tower at 803-754-2628.

