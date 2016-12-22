Logistical tour leaves Airmen hungry for more

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- What do Air Force logistics officers, an Italian family-run business and endless mozzarella cheese have in common?



Pizza.



The Air Force is constantly faced with ever-changing obstacles that require outside-the-box, or rather, outside-the-crust thinking. To help get in that mindset, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron officers recently toured a pizza factory to better understand what logistical planning is needed to run a successful business.



"We reached out to a local business to find out how it produces more than 100 million pizzas per year," said 1st Lt. Cole Johnson, 31st LRS petroleum, oils and lubricants officer in charge. "As logisticians, we wanted to see how the company grew over the years and how it operates on an international scale."



As the team pulled up to the factory, the smell of fresh dough wafted through the air. The group was greeted in a room with recessed lights that illuminated the company's storied history along the wall.



Through double doors, Johnson and his fellow logistics officers were led to a kitchen conference room to learn more about the company's history. The group sat and listened to the rise, fall and rebirth of a company that overcame its own obstacles throughout the years.



"We got to see how precise each process was, from spreading the dough to boxing the pizzas, and how these practices can make us just as efficient too," said Johnson.



After enjoying some of the company's cheesy products, the team suited up in gowns and hairnets for a tour of the factory. It was through those doors the team was able to see how important logistics is for a pizza company.



"They had every person and machine positioned exactly where they needed it to pump out 30,000 pizzas a day," said Johnson. "Precision doesn't come close to describing their process."



Aviano logisticians may not be worried about pizza toppings, but they are concerned with shipping gear and equipment to training and deployment locations all over the world.



"In the fuels management flight, we must execute precise methods when we pack up large mobile refueling units and send them out to refuel jets," said Johnson. "It's a constant effort to coordinate our shipments and ensure quality standards of the fuel."



That effort requires innovation and problem solving, which is why the factory tour was planned in the first place.



"This company is growing internationally and these officers can use this opportunity to help solve their own obstacles," said Ellie Buford, European civilian advisor and tour planner. "I think it's important to take off your blinders, go off base and see the world around you so you can develop new skills."



According to Buford, 31st LRS Airmen aren't the only ones who could benefit from new life experiences that promote professional growth.



"Whether in the military or not, there are always solutions to problems out there," Buford added. "Every trip off base is a chance to find those solutions and get involved with what is going on around the base."



All in all, the tour helped reinforce local community ties.



"Every Airman is an ambassador to our host nation, and creating community ties is a huge goal," said Johnson. "I hope we can continue reaching out to the local businesses and strengthen that friendship."

