Tips to Prepare for Winter Weather

With the cold, snow, and ice, wintry weather brings potential hazards, so Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB) officials are offering up tips to help keep people safe this winter.



“It’s always good to be prepared beforehand; you never know when you’re going to be stranded,” said NSAB Deputy Emergency Manager Les Hiatt. “This is a very busy area and a lot of things can happen.”



While there was only one major snow incident in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area last winter, Hiatt and NSAB Safety Manager Paul Phillips recommended people be prepared for all types of winter weather.



When driving, Phillips said people should make sure their vehicle is maintained for winter weather, which includes changing to snow tires. He recommended getting an engine tune-up in the fall, having brakes inspected, and making sure lights are working, all vehicle fluids are at proper levels and wiper blades are cleaning properly. Keep gas tank at least half-full.



Avoid driving in hazardous conditions when possible, and remove all ice and snow from vehicle before driving. Make sure to have a planned route as well, he planned.



Drive slowly in icy and snowy conditions – allow at least three times the distance to stop than you would in normal conditions. Don’t use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface. If a vehicle starts to skid, take your foot off the accelerator and brakes and steer into the skid – the same direction the back of the vehicle is going.



Hiatt recommended having an emergency safety kit in the car with an extra set of warm clothes, snow boots, snacks, bottled water, first aid kit, flashlight and cell phone charger. He also recommended having a planned route when traveling and expecting heavier traffic during the holidays.



Phillips gave some advice on how to avoid slips, trips and falls when walking in wintry conditions as many surfaces are wet and/or slippery.



He advised people to wear proper footgear, use handrails when possible, take small steps, walk slowly and never run on icy ground. Walkways should also be kept clear of debris, water, ice and slippery materials.



If falling, try to fall backward and roll with the fall to minimize injury, relax as much as possible and toss items in hand.



When getting rid of ice and snow, Phillips recommended people dress appropriately, use the correct equipment and don’t overdo it. Keep an eye out for traffic, such as sliding vehicles and be careful to avoid slips and falls.



NSAB and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) have mission essential functions so they are staffed 365 days a year, 24/7 regardless of the federal government’s operating status, which is determined by the Office of Personnel Management.



All emergency/mission essential employees should report to work as scheduled, but all non-essential personnel should remain home if the federal government changes its operating status, which can be found at www.opm.gov, or on WRNMMC’s website at www.wrnmmc.capmed.mil. People can also call the hospital status line 301-319-8707, or OPM status line 202-606-1900.



Prepare for delays or cancelled routes for public transportation, and look for updates on road conditions through local media. Sign up for alerts from local jurisdictions at www.CapitalRegionUpdates.gov.



Some holiday specific guidelines Phillips had were to keep real Christmas trees watered and check for dryness and don’t use candles on the trees; use grounded extension cords and keep a fire extinguisher handy. Unplug decorations/lights before going to sleep.



Popular holiday plants such as holly, mistletoe and poinsettia, are toxic so he advised teaching children to keep those out of their mouths and out of reach of young children. Call poison control for guidance at 1-800-222-1222, and dial 911 for emergencies.



When cooking during the holidays, he said avoid wearing loose-fitting clothing, turn pot handles inward, don’t leave kitchen unattended when cooking, don’t overload electrical outlets and make sure the kitchen is well-ventilated.



When hosting/attending a holiday party, he said people should have designated drivers and make backup plans that include sober volunteer drivers, taxis, or sleeping arrangements. No one should drink and drive, he said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 07:33 Story ID: 218513 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tips to Prepare for Winter Weather, by Andrew Damstedt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.