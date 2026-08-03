Joint Boat Maneuver Training

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U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Anthony Reynolds with Port Security Unit (PSU) 301 demonstrates the helm and throttle controls aboard a Transportable Port Security Boat (TPSB) to military personnel from Panama,Mexico, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic military during a subject matter expert exchange at Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. The hands-on training enhanced interoperability and strengthened maritime operational capabilities, reinforcing the shared commitment of the United States and Panama to regional readiness, maritime security, and peace through strength. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Crystal Burgess)