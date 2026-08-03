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    Joint Boat Maneuver Training [Image 6 of 6]

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    Joint Boat Maneuver Training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Burgess 

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Anthony Reynolds with Port Security Unit (PSU) 301 demonstrates the helm and throttle controls aboard a Transportable Port Security Boat (TPSB) to military personnel from Panama,Mexico, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic military during a subject matter expert exchange at Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. The hands-on training enhanced interoperability and strengthened maritime operational capabilities, reinforcing the shared commitment of the United States and Panama to regional readiness, maritime security, and peace through strength. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Crystal Burgess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9852962
    VIRIN: 260803-G-GY174-8016
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 484.1 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    PSU 301
    USCG
    PANAMAX26

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