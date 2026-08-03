Joint Boat Maneuver Training

U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Anthony Reynolds
briefs partner nation maritime security personnel on small
boat maneuvering procedures before on-water training at
Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. The briefing covered personnel
transfers, coming alongside procedures and man overboard
recovery drills to enhance operational proficiency, strengthen
interoperability and improve regional readiness among
participants from Panama, Mexico, Ecuador and the
Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1
Crystal Burgess)