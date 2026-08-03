Joint Boat Maneuver Training

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U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Anthony Reynolds

briefs partner nation maritime security personnel on small

boat maneuvering procedures before on-water training at

Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. The briefing covered personnel

transfers, coming alongside procedures and man overboard

recovery drills to enhance operational proficiency, strengthen

interoperability and improve regional readiness among

participants from Panama, Mexico, Ecuador and the

Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1

Crystal Burgess)