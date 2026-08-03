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    Joint Boat Maneuver Training [Image 4 of 6]

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    Joint Boat Maneuver Training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Burgess 

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Anthony Reynolds
    briefs partner nation maritime security personnel on small
    boat maneuvering procedures before on-water training at
    Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. The briefing covered personnel
    transfers, coming alongside procedures and man overboard
    recovery drills to enhance operational proficiency, strengthen
    interoperability and improve regional readiness among
    participants from Panama, Mexico, Ecuador and the
    Dominican Republic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1
    Crystal Burgess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9852961
    VIRIN: 260803-G-GY174-6261
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 675.76 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    PANAMAX26

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