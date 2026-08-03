Joint Boat Maneuver Training

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U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Anthony Reynolds with Port Security Unit (PSU) 301 pilots a Transportable Port Security Boat (TPSB) to a designated training area during a boat maneuver exercise at Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. The training brought together maritime security personnel from Panama, Mexico, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic to strengthen interoperability, enhance boat handling and maneuvering capabilities, and improve regional readiness in support of maritime security and peace through strength. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Crystal Burgess)