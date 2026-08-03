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    Joint Boat Maneuver Training [Image 3 of 6]

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    Joint Boat Maneuver Training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Burgess 

    U.S. Coast Guard Special Missions Training Center

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Boatswain's Mate Anthony Reynolds with Port Security Unit (PSU) 301 pilots a Transportable Port Security Boat (TPSB) to a designated training area during a boat maneuver exercise at Panama City, Aug. 3, 2026. The training brought together maritime security personnel from Panama, Mexico, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic to strengthen interoperability, enhance boat handling and maneuvering capabilities, and improve regional readiness in support of maritime security and peace through strength. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Crystal Burgess)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9852960
    VIRIN: 260803-G-GY174-5911
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 530.91 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    PSU 301
    USCG
    PANAMAX26

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