Oregon National Guard Lt. Caleb Bang (center) joins Oregon ESGR State Chair Cecil Owens (right) and representatives from the Transportation Security Administration after TSA received an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve award on April 11, 2026 at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. ESGR recognizes employers who support the military service of their Guard and Reserve employees, helping strengthen both workforce development and military readiness. (Oregon National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9852851
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-FS713-5259
|Resolution:
|1800x1554
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Why Guard and Reserve service creates the employees every organization needs
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