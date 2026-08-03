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    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 2 of 3]

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    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Oregon National Guard Lt. Caleb Bang (center) joins Oregon ESGR State Chair Cecil Owens (right) and representatives from the Transportation Security Administration after TSA received an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve award on April 11, 2026 at Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon. ESGR recognizes employers who support the military service of their Guard and Reserve employees, helping strengthen both workforce development and military readiness. (Oregon National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:47
    Photo ID: 9852851
    VIRIN: 260410-A-FS713-5259
    Resolution: 1800x1554
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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