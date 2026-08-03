Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid balances military service with her civilian role as executive director of the Returning Veterans Project. Like thousands of Guard and Reserve members, Almond-Schmid applies leadership, technical expertise and service gained through the military to strengthen her civilian organization while bringing professional experience back to the Oregon Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9852847
|VIRIN:
|260316-A-FS713-6301
|Resolution:
|1096x722
|Size:
|140.31 KB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Why Guard and Reserve service creates the employees every organization needs
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