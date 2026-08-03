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    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid [Image 1 of 3]

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    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cory Grogan 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid balances military service with her civilian role as executive director of the Returning Veterans Project. Like thousands of Guard and Reserve members, Almond-Schmid applies leadership, technical expertise and service gained through the military to strengthen her civilian organization while bringing professional experience back to the Oregon Air National Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:47
    Photo ID: 9852847
    VIRIN: 260316-A-FS713-6301
    Resolution: 1096x722
    Size: 140.31 KB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Cory Grogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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