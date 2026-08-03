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Oregon Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid balances military service with her civilian role as executive director of the Returning Veterans Project. Like thousands of Guard and Reserve members, Almond-Schmid applies leadership, technical expertise and service gained through the military to strengthen her civilian organization while bringing professional experience back to the Oregon Air National Guard.