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    Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service [Image 3 of 3]

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    Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service

    GRANTS PASS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Civilian employers and their Oregon National Guard employees board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Grants Pass Airport on July 11, 2026. The event highlights how military service develops leadership, problem-solving and teamwork skills that Guard and Reserve members bring back to their civilian workplaces while helping employers better understand their employees' military responsibilities. (Oregon National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:47
    Photo ID: 9852844
    VIRIN: 260711-A-FS713-3995
    Resolution: 4928x3412
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: GRANTS PASS, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Master Sgt. Amy Almond-Schmid
    ESGR brings together Oregon employers, volunteers to strengthen support for Guard and Reserve members
    Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service

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