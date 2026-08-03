Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service

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Civilian employers and their Oregon National Guard employees board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Grants Pass Airport on July 11, 2026. The event highlights how military service develops leadership, problem-solving and teamwork skills that Guard and Reserve members bring back to their civilian workplaces while helping employers better understand their employees' military responsibilities. (Oregon National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)