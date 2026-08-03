Civilian employers and their Oregon National Guard employees board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift at Grants Pass Airport on July 11, 2026. The event highlights how military service develops leadership, problem-solving and teamwork skills that Guard and Reserve members bring back to their civilian workplaces while helping employers better understand their employees' military responsibilities. (Oregon National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 17:47
|Photo ID:
|9852844
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-FS713-3995
|Resolution:
|4928x3412
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|GRANTS PASS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boss Lift gives southern Oregon employers a look at Guard service [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Why Guard and Reserve service creates the employees every organization needs
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