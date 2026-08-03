Date Taken: 08.04.2026 Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:45 Photo ID: 9852833 VIRIN: 260804-F-PK211-5002 Resolution: 648x1152 Size: 259.31 KB Location: PLAIN, WASHINGTON, US

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This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.