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    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 7 of 12]

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    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response

    PLAIN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard members conduct wildland fire support operations to Washington Department of Natural Resources at the Little Giant Fire near Leavenworth, Wash., August 4, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:45
    Photo ID: 9852830
    VIRIN: 260804-F-PK211-5938
    Resolution: 1536x2040
    Size: 871.51 KB
    Location: PLAIN, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response [Image 12 of 12], by 1st Lt. Christopher Sequeira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response
    Washington National Guard Soldiers and Airmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response

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