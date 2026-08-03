Panama’s Aeronaval and National Police conduct VBSS training during PANAMAX Alpha 2026

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Members of Panama’s Aeronaval conduct visit, board, search and seizure training while advised by U.S. Special Operations personnel during the Alpha phase of PANAMAX 2026 in the Bay of Panama, Panama, July 20, 2026. PANAMAX 2026 seeks to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region.(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Elise Renaldi).