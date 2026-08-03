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    DCMA accelerates Blue List process

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    DCMA accelerates Blue List process

    MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Photo by Debra Watts 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    In a key step toward America’s goal of “Drone Dominance,” the new Unmanned Systems-Experimental website offers warfighters safe, fast, and flexible options and transforms a fragmented market into a trusted pipeline, said Air Force Col. Dustin Thomas, DCMA US-X commander.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 13:12
    Photo ID: 9852094
    VIRIN: 251202-D-RD565-4002
    Resolution: 800x442
    Size: 71.5 KB
    Location: MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Hometown: MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA accelerates Blue List process, by Debra Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drones
    Special Programs
    UAS
    US-X
    Blue List

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