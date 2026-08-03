In a key step toward America’s goal of “Drone Dominance,” the new Unmanned Systems-Experimental website offers warfighters safe, fast, and flexible options and transforms a fragmented market into a trusted pipeline, said Air Force Col. Dustin Thomas, DCMA US-X commander.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 13:12
|Photo ID:
|9852094
|VIRIN:
|251202-D-RD565-4002
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|800x442
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|71.5 KB
|Location:
|MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
|Hometown:
|MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
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DCMA accelerates Blue List process
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