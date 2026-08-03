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    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support [Image 8 of 13]

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    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support

    BOLESłAWIEC, POLAND

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Task Force Danger, presents certificates of appreciation to members of the Polish dining facility staff in Bolesławiec, Poland, July 29, 2026. The recognition honored the team's outstanding commitment, professionalism and dedicated service in supporting Task Force Danger, whose daily efforts contribute to the health, readiness and mission success of U.S. Soldiers operating on NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:35
    Photo ID: 9851079
    VIRIN: 260729-A-UT364-1041
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.47 MB
    Location: BOLESłAWIEC, PL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support
    Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support

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