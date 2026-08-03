Danger 6 Recognizes Polish DFAC Team for Outstanding Support

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Monté L. Rone, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Task Force Danger, presents certificates of appreciation to members of the Polish dining facility staff in Bolesławiec, Poland, July 29, 2026. The recognition honored the team's outstanding commitment, professionalism and dedicated service in supporting Task Force Danger, whose daily efforts contribute to the health, readiness and mission success of U.S. Soldiers operating on NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)