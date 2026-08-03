Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Abbott, Seventh Air Force A2 senior enlisted leader, poses for a picture at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. Abbott was one of the first people on scene to begin evacuating passengers from an overturned bus during an off-duty tour in Paju, ROK, June 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)