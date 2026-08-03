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    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency [Image 2 of 9]

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    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Abbott, Seventh Air Force A2 senior enlisted leader, poses for a picture at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. Abbott was one of the first people on scene to begin evacuating passengers from an overturned bus during an off-duty tour in Paju, ROK, June 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 03:43
    Photo ID: 9850730
    VIRIN: 260721-F-VQ804-1003
    Resolution: 298x199
    Size: 24.53 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
    Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency

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