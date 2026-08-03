U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Abbott, Seventh Air Force A2 senior enlisted leader, poses for a picture at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2026. Abbott was one of the first people on scene to begin evacuating passengers from an overturned bus during an off-duty tour in Paju, ROK, June 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9850730
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-VQ804-1003
|Resolution:
|298x199
|Size:
|24.53 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ready beyond the mission: Airmen, Soldiers respond to roadside emergency
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