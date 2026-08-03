U.S. Air Force Capt. Wyatt Bertrand, 91st Air Refueling Squadron Pilot, is greeted by his daughter during a redeployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2026. Military families provide the foundation that enables the 6th Air Refueling Wing to generate combat-ready Airmen and project airpower across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9848633
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-RI626-1086
|Resolution:
|3148x2518
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARW Airmen reunite with loved ones after deployment [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.