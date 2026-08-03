U.S. Air Force Capt. Wyatt Bertrand, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, embraces his daughter during a redeployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2026. Homecomings like these highlight the resilience and unwavering support of military families, whose sacrifices help sustain the 6th Air Refueling Wing's global mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 10:29
|Photo ID:
|9848630
|VIRIN:
|260703-F-RI626-1080
|Resolution:
|5459x3899
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th ARW Airmen reunite with loved ones after deployment [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.