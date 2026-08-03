6th ARW Airmen reunite with loved ones after deployment

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Wyatt Bertrand, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, embraces his daughter during a redeployment at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 3, 2026. Homecomings like these highlight the resilience and unwavering support of military families, whose sacrifices help sustain the 6th Air Refueling Wing's global mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)