6th ARW Airmen reunite with loved ones after deployment

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Family members of Airmen wait to greet their loved ones during a redeployment at MacDill Air Force Base Florida, July 3, 2026. Military families provide the foundation that enables the 6th Air Refueling Wing to generate combat-ready Airmen and project airpower across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Monique Stober)