Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event

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Delaware Air National Guard leaders participate in a "pie-in-the-face" morale event during a Family Day on New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The base hosted the Family Day immediately following a deployment ceremony for 165 Airmen, featuring food, games, and activities. Senior leadership participated in the pie event to boost morale and thank the Airmen and their families for their service and personal sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)