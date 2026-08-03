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    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event [Image 18 of 27]

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    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis 

    166th Airlift Wing

    Delaware Air National Guard leaders participate in a "pie-in-the-face" morale event during a Family Day on New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The base hosted the Family Day immediately following a deployment ceremony for 165 Airmen, featuring food, games, and activities. Senior leadership participated in the pie event to boost morale and thank the Airmen and their families for their service and personal sacrifice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 15:43
    Photo ID: 9847223
    VIRIN: 260802-Z-KH104-1801
    Resolution: 5252x3975
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event
    Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event

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    Military family
    Deployment
    Air National Guard
    Delaware

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