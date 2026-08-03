U.S. Airmen assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard's 166th Airlift Wing and their families enjoy food and games during a Family Day on New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The event was held immediately following a deployment ceremony for 165 Airmen who are departing to combine with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Air Refueling Wing. The Family Day featured activities, food, and a leadership-led pie event designed to boost unit morale before the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 15:43
|Photo ID:
|9847197
|VIRIN:
|260802-Z-KH104-1750
|Resolution:
|6038x4017
|Size:
|6.97 MB
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Brandan Hollis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.