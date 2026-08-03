Delaware Air National Guard Hosts Family Day Event

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the Delaware Air National Guard's 166th Airlift Wing and their families enjoy food and games during a Family Day on New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware, Aug. 2, 2026. The event was held immediately following a deployment ceremony for 165 Airmen who are departing to combine with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard's 171st Air Refueling Wing. The Family Day featured activities, food, and a leadership-led pie event designed to boost unit morale before the upcoming deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brandan Hollis)