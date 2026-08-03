Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Brian Cooney, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow senior enlisted leader, salutes the flag after a relief and appointment ceremony, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2026. As the detachment's new senior enlisted leader, Cooney will serve as the principal advisor to the MCD Goodfellow commanding officer on all matters concerning the readiness, training and professional development of the detachment's enlisted Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)