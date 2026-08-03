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    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

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    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Brian Cooney, Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow senior enlisted leader, salutes the flag after a relief and appointment ceremony, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, July 24, 2026. As the detachment's new senior enlisted leader, Cooney will serve as the principal advisor to the MCD Goodfellow commanding officer on all matters concerning the readiness, training and professional development of the detachment's enlisted Marines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 11:45
    Photo ID: 9846408
    VIRIN: 260724-F-SV960-1479
    Resolution: 3926x2612
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony
    Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow relief and appointment ceremony

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