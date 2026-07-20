48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

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A replaced propeller is palletized for shipment by U.S. Air Force 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron maintenance specialists after replacing the engine and prop assembly on a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and bring expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)