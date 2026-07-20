48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

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A U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules, currently deployed with the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, sits on the ramp during an engine change at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The 75th EAS deployers are from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and bring expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie)