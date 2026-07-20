48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

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From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Robert Koltas, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Joseph Lee, 75th EAS avionics specialist, remove an engine hoist after attaching a new engine to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the Mississippi Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, bringing expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)