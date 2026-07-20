From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Robert Koltas, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, and Joseph Lee, 75th EAS avionics specialist, remove an engine hoist after attaching a new engine to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the Mississippi Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, bringing expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9845746
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-SW533-1098
|Resolution:
|4848x3232
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.